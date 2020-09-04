SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Inside that sharp drop in U.S. tech stocks
Sep 4, 2020

Inside that sharp drop in U.S. tech stocks

The tech giants that have led market rallies since the pandemic lows of March had a rough Thursday. Let's put that in perspective. Plus, state revenues are down, foreshadowing layoffs. And, why we're seeing more demand for industrial real estate.

Tech stocks drag down the market Thursday

The S&P 500 saw its worst one-day drop in nearly three months. Apple saw $180 billion erased from its market valuation. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
For state workers, revenue decreases mean job cuts

by Andy Uhler
Sep 4, 2020
In Texas, leaders have already asked some departments to trim their budgets.
A Kentucky elementary school teacher leading an online class. Among the most vulnerable government workers are those in education and health care.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Warehouse space is in demand

by Bradley George
Sep 4, 2020
One Florida county has been seeing a warehouse construction boom since before COVID-19.
Goods stacked on warehouse shelves. The pandemic is accelerating the shift to shopping at home, making the role of the warehouse more central.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
