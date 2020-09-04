Sep 4, 2020
Inside that sharp drop in U.S. tech stocks
The tech giants that have led market rallies since the pandemic lows of March had a rough Thursday. Let's put that in perspective. Plus, state revenues are down, foreshadowing layoffs. And, why we're seeing more demand for industrial real estate.
Segments From this episode
Tech stocks drag down the market Thursday
The S&P 500 saw its worst one-day drop in nearly three months. Apple saw $180 billion erased from its market valuation. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
For state workers, revenue decreases mean job cuts
In Texas, leaders have already asked some departments to trim their budgets.
Warehouse space is in demand
One Florida county has been seeing a warehouse construction boom since before COVID-19.
