Apr 21, 2020
Who wants all this oil?
Oil producers are running out of places to put the overflow. How did we get to this point? A new roadmap for states to get access to the millions of COVID-19 tests that governors say they need to reopen economies.
Stories From this episode
Explaining how oil prices work, after the cost of a barrel dropped below zero
At this point, oil is like that broken-down car you pay to have towed off to the junkyard.
COVID-19
COVID-19 tests the limits of online schooling tech in China
Among the challenges: How do you teach gym class to students stuck in tiny apartments?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
