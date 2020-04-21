COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Who wants all this oil?
Apr 21, 2020

Who wants all this oil?

Oil producers are running out of places to put the overflow. How did we get to this point? A new roadmap for states to get access to the millions of COVID-19 tests that governors say they need to reopen economies.

Stories From this episode

Explaining how oil prices work, after the cost of a barrel dropped below zero

by David Brancaccio
Apr 21, 2020
At this point, oil is like that broken-down car you pay to have towed off to the junkyard.
The agreement to cut production from OPEC, Russia and the U.S. clearly hasn't worked.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 tests the limits of online schooling tech in China

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 21, 2020
Among the challenges: How do you teach gym class to students stuck in tiny apartments?
Ada Lu chats with her classmates in online group discussions every day but she hasn't seen them in person for more than two months and misses playing with her friends.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Misery Business Paramore

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
