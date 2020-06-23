Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

U.S.-China trade deal confusion
Jun 23, 2020

Confusion after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro seemed to say the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal was "over." Trump says it's "fully intact." How long will the grocery surge last? How COVID-19 is hitting densely populated Chelsea, Massachusetts.

It sounded like the U.S.-China trade deal was "over." Trump says it's still on.

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 23, 2020
White House adviser Peter Navarro has walked back his comments from Monday night that suggested the deal was "over."
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comment was taken out of context.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
With grocery sales up, what does that mean for Albertsons' IPO?

by Andy Uhler
Jun 23, 2020
All grocery companies' sales are up, but which of them are gaining market share and meeting new demands?
One important measure is whether grocers can meet the new demands around convenience and delivery.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
COVID-19

Densely populated Massachusetts city sees high rates of COVID-19

by Simón Ríos
Jun 23, 2020
According to the ACLU, 4 out of every 5 workers in Chelsea are considered essential.
Emergency medical workers check a patient who was in isolation experiencing worsening COVID-19 symptoms in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
