Jun 23, 2020
U.S.-China trade deal confusion
Confusion after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro seemed to say the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal was "over." Trump says it's "fully intact." How long will the grocery surge last? How COVID-19 is hitting densely populated Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Stories From this episode
It sounded like the U.S.-China trade deal was "over." Trump says it's still on.
White House adviser Peter Navarro has walked back his comments from Monday night that suggested the deal was "over."
With grocery sales up, what does that mean for Albertsons' IPO?
All grocery companies' sales are up, but which of them are gaining market share and meeting new demands?
Densely populated Massachusetts city sees high rates of COVID-19
According to the ACLU, 4 out of every 5 workers in Chelsea are considered essential.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director