Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
US border businesses welcome Canadian consumers – if they come
Nov 29, 2021

US border businesses welcome Canadian consumers – if they come

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The markets appear to be bouncing back after the initial flood of concern surrounding the Omicron variant. Julia Coronado helps explain the market mood shift. We also hear some details on the sales action from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Segments From this episode

Along the border with Canada, U.S. businesses hope northern customers will return

by Lily Jamali
Nov 29, 2021
The open border hasn’t yet brought back the crowds many have been hoping for.
Betsy Smith is the owner of NAC Logistics in Ogdensburg, New York. Her father started the business in 1957.
Lily Jamali
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
7:54
2:30 AM PST
8:53
7:53 AM PST
1:50
Nov 26, 2021
26:16
Nov 25, 2021
25:04
Nov 24, 2021
34:11
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?
Quitting Time
Will early retirees return to work during the labor shortage?
How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Marketplace Morning Report
How big a shadow does Omicron cast over vaccines and the economy?
Along the border with Canada, U.S. businesses hope northern customers will return
Along the border with Canada, U.S. businesses hope northern customers will return
What's next? The essential question in tech, this time for "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood
Marketplace Tech
What's next? The essential question in tech, this time for "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood