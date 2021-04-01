The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Unemployment claims rose again last week
Apr 1, 2021

Unemployment claims rose again last week

We're back above 700,000 weekly jobless claims, although the four-week moving average is down to its lowest level since March 2020. Plus, thinking about infrastructure jobs in terms of creating a generational talent pipeline for the long run. Also, prominent Black business leaders are speaking out against Georgia's new voting law. And, the Supreme Court takes up the NCAA's rules on amateurism.

Segments From this episode

Rethinking infrastructure jobs for the long term

Joseph Kane, a senior research associate and associate fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, has more.
Business executives speak out against Georgia's new voting law

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Student-athlete compensation in focus at Supreme Court

by Andy Uhler
Apr 1, 2021
Meanwhile, March Madness, the NCAA's most profitable event, is in full swing.
Aari McDonald (left) and head coach Adia Barnes of the Arizona Wildcats are showered with confetti after beating the Indiana Hoosiers and advancing to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament.
Elsa/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
