Apr 1, 2021
Unemployment claims rose again last week
We're back above 700,000 weekly jobless claims, although the four-week moving average is down to its lowest level since March 2020. Plus, thinking about infrastructure jobs in terms of creating a generational talent pipeline for the long run. Also, prominent Black business leaders are speaking out against Georgia's new voting law. And, the Supreme Court takes up the NCAA's rules on amateurism.
Segments From this episode
Rethinking infrastructure jobs for the long term
Joseph Kane, a senior research associate and associate fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, has more.
Business executives speak out against Georgia's new voting law
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Student-athlete compensation in focus at Supreme Court
Meanwhile, March Madness, the NCAA's most profitable event, is in full swing.
