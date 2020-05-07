COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support access to trustworthy, independent news for all. Invest in Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Depression-era unemployment rates
May 7, 2020

Depression-era unemployment rates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Another 3.2 million people filed for unemployment. Only during COVID-19 could that be an improvement. Facebook's oversight board is here. Millions of undocumented immigrants and some legal immigrants won’t get government aid. Sinclair hit with a record FCC fine.

Stories From this episode

Facebook's oversight board is finally here. How will it affect content moderation?

by Nova Safo
May 7, 2020
The group will decide some of the thorniest issues surrounding hate speech, harassment and privacy.
Facebook now has put togethre its own internal Supreme Court, 20 people with power to weigh tricky decisions of free speech versus harmful content.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Check Your Balance ™️

As COVID-19 stimulus and unemployment checks start to go out, some of the most vulnerable are left behind

by Samantha Fields
Apr 14, 2020
Many of those that are most in need don’t qualify for aid.
(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Wicked Games The Weeknd

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
You’ve got questions – Marketplace helps answer them.
In return, we ask for your support.
Invest in Marketplace