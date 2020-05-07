May 7, 2020
Depression-era unemployment rates
Another 3.2 million people filed for unemployment. Only during COVID-19 could that be an improvement. Facebook's oversight board is here. Millions of undocumented immigrants and some legal immigrants won’t get government aid. Sinclair hit with a record FCC fine.
Facebook's oversight board is finally here. How will it affect content moderation?
The group will decide some of the thorniest issues surrounding hate speech, harassment and privacy.
SUBSCRIBE
As COVID-19 stimulus and unemployment checks start to go out, some of the most vulnerable are left behind
Many of those that are most in need don’t qualify for aid.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow