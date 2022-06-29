Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We need your help to reach our fiscal year-end goal tomorrow. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.S. stores respond to wave of emergency contraception purchases
Jun 29, 2022

U.S. stores respond to wave of emergency contraception purchases

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's been a surge in the sales of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The surge has led some major U.S. retailers to how much people can buy at once. The Federal Trade Commission is suing Walmart over its money transfer services, saying for years, Walmart did too little to combat fraudsters who used its services to receive payments in telemarketing scams. Marketplace Tech host Kimberly Adams joins us to discuss concerns about whether tech companies are sufficiently protecting data related to abortions and reproductive health.

Segments From this episode

Tech companies face privacy questions in wake of Supreme Court's Roe decision

"Marketplace Tech" host Kimberly Adams discusses how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has shaken up the tech industry.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:14 AM PDT
7:55
2:30 AM PDT
7:56
2:53 AM PDT
1:50
3:59 PM PDT
28:53
3:32 PM PDT
26:06
Jun 23, 2022
38:05
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says
State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says
State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says
How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month
How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month
Tech companies silent on role of consumer data in enforcing state abortion bans
Marketplace Tech
Tech companies silent on role of consumer data in enforcing state abortion bans

The clock is ticking 

Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal? 

Yes! I’ll give now