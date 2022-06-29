U.S. stores respond to wave of emergency contraception purchases

There's been a surge in the sales of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The surge has led some major U.S. retailers to how much people can buy at once. The Federal Trade Commission is suing Walmart over its money transfer services, saying for years, Walmart did too little to combat fraudsters who used its services to receive payments in telemarketing scams. Marketplace Tech host Kimberly Adams joins us to discuss concerns about whether tech companies are sufficiently protecting data related to abortions and reproductive health.