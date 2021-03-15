Mar 15, 2021
U.K. vaccine rollout gives reasons for economic optimism, says Bank of England
The governor of the U.K. central bank, Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England, gave a cautiously optimistic view of the country's economic prospects for the year ahead, thanks to the vaccine rollout. Also, the Netherlands and Ireland raise concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and Italy heads back to lockdown.
