The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
2X MATCH TODAY:support our podcast for kids and families! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
U.K. vaccine rollout gives reasons for economic optimism, says Bank of England
Mar 15, 2021

U.K. vaccine rollout gives reasons for economic optimism, says Bank of England

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The governor of the U.K. central bank, Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England, gave a cautiously optimistic view of the country's economic prospects for the year ahead, thanks to the vaccine rollout. Also, the Netherlands and Ireland raise concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and Italy heads back to lockdown.  

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Goldman Sachs to invest billions in Black women
Race and Economy
Goldman Sachs to invest billions in Black women
How far will the $28.6 billion relief fund for restaurants go?
COVID-19
How far will the $28.6 billion relief fund for restaurants go?

DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match

GIVE NOW
Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser
COVID-19
Shuttered venue owners say federal aid could be a curtain raiser