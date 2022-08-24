Twitter whistleblower implications go beyond Musk
The whistleblower complaint from a former Twitter security chief alleges that the social media platform doesn't know exactly how many fake accounts there are. That sounds a lot like one of Elon Musk's reasons for pulling out of a $44 billion deal to buy the company. But Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, says that's just the start of the potential legal trouble Twitter could face now. Plus, housing sales might be down, but prices aren't there yet. What does that mean for the fight against inflation? We ask Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Exchange Capital Resources. Also, how extreme weather caused by climate change is yet another force contributing to inflation, especially in commodities like cotton. And, an update on fundraising money for aid in Ukraine.
