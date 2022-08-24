The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Twitter whistleblower implications go beyond Musk
Aug 24, 2022

Twitter whistleblower implications go beyond Musk

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The whistleblower complaint from a former Twitter security chief alleges that the social media platform doesn't know exactly how many fake accounts there are. That sounds a lot like one of Elon Musk's reasons for pulling out of a $44 billion deal to buy the company. But Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, says that's just the start of the potential legal trouble Twitter could face now. Plus, housing sales might be down, but prices aren't there yet. What does that mean for the fight against inflation? We ask Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Exchange Capital Resources. Also, how extreme weather caused by climate change is yet another force contributing to inflation, especially in commodities like cotton. And, an update on fundraising money for aid in Ukraine.

Segments From this episode

In cotton, you can see climate change's contribution to inflation

by Savannah Maher
Aug 24, 2022
Extreme weather events drive down cotton harvests and push up prices for the more scarce commodity.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:27 AM PDT
8:30
1:37 AM PDT
7:50
7:26 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 23, 2022
29:06
Aug 23, 2022
25:55
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being "unbanked"
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being "unbanked"
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home