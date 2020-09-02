Sep 2, 2020
Can you decide whether to go on payroll tax holiday?
Many employers aren't participating in the temporary payroll tax cut, but what choice do employees have? Plus, private payroll growth for August is short of expectations. And, normally buzzing during the summer, St. Tropez struggles with the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Private payrolls added 428,000 jobs in August, according to ADP. That's short of expectations but trending in the right direction.
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, has more.
Do employees have a say in whether to go on payroll tax holiday?
It looks like it's going to depend on who they work for.
In St. Tropez, the pandemic has muted the summer club scene
Many nightclubs have had to shut down or limit partying to outdoor areas.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director