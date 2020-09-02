SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Can you decide whether to go on payroll tax holiday?
Sep 2, 2020

Can you decide whether to go on payroll tax holiday?

Many employers aren't participating in the temporary payroll tax cut, but what choice do employees have? Plus, private payroll growth for August is short of expectations. And, normally buzzing during the summer, St. Tropez struggles with the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Private payrolls added 428,000 jobs in August, according to ADP. That's short of expectations but trending in the right direction.

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, has more.
Do employees have a say in whether to go on payroll tax holiday?

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Sep 2, 2020
It looks like it's going to depend on who they work for.
The Trump administration's guidance on the temporary payroll tax cut is addressed to companies, not individual employees,
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

In St. Tropez, the pandemic has muted the summer club scene

by John Laurenson
Sep 2, 2020
Many nightclubs have had to shut down or limit partying to outdoor areas.
Trying to get the party started at the VIP Room’s outdoors bar in St Tropez. The club section is closed.
John Laurenson
Music from the episode

San Tropez Pink Floyd

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
