Jun 23, 2020
Trump restricts work-based immigration
Following a White House order, the U.S. will stop issuing new visas for people who want to travel to the country for work. Rethinking police dramas on TV. China launches its final satellite in a system to rival GPS.
Stories From this episode
Will TV cop dramas adapt amid calls to defund police?
Some critics say the entire genre needs a serious overhaul because of the way it glosses over police brutality.
