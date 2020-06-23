Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Trump restricts work-based immigration
Jun 23, 2020

Trump restricts work-based immigration

Following a White House order, the U.S. will stop issuing new visas for people who want to travel to the country for work. Rethinking police dramas on TV. China launches its final satellite in a system to rival GPS.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Will TV cop dramas adapt amid calls to defund police?

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 23, 2020
Some critics say the entire genre needs a serious overhaul because of the way it glosses over police brutality.
Snoop Dogg and Mariska Hargitay in a 2019 episode of "Law & Order: SVU."
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director