May 5, 2021
Trump’s views make it to social media, one way or another
Today, Facebook's Oversight Board will announce whether or not former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated. In the meantime, Trump has launched a new blog as a workaround. Plus, Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest days of the year for avocado sales in the U.S. But how have avocados in grocery stores fared over the course of the pandemic? And, 60 years ago this month, the birth of pop art.
Segments From this episode
Facebook's Oversight Board to announce decision today on fate of Trump's accounts
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Some consumers have had a soft spot for avocados during the pandemic
Demand for avocados rose about 7% last year. But some consumers found there were drawbacks to buying them via curbside delivery.
60 years ago, pop art was born in a department store window
Why Warhol's commercial art made waves, according to art critic Blake Gopnik.
