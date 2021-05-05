Trump’s views make it to social media, one way or another

Today, Facebook's Oversight Board will announce whether or not former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated. In the meantime, Trump has launched a new blog as a workaround. Plus, Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest days of the year for avocado sales in the U.S. But how have avocados in grocery stores fared over the course of the pandemic? And, 60 years ago this month, the birth of pop art.