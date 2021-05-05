Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
(Almost) any thank-you gift... just $5/month or more! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Trump’s views make it to social media, one way or another
May 5, 2021

Trump’s views make it to social media, one way or another

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, Facebook's Oversight Board will announce whether or not former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated. In the meantime, Trump has launched a new blog as a workaround. Plus, Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest days of the year for avocado sales in the U.S. But how have avocados in grocery stores fared over the course of the pandemic? And, 60 years ago this month, the birth of pop art.

Segments From this episode

Facebook's Oversight Board to announce decision today on fate of Trump's accounts

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Some consumers have had a soft spot for avocados during the pandemic

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 5, 2021
Demand for avocados rose about 7% last year. But some consumers found there were drawbacks to buying them via curbside delivery.
With consumers spending more time in grocery stores and restaurants, consumption of avocados is expected to continue to increase.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

60 years ago, pop art was born in a department store window

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 5, 2021
Why Warhol's commercial art made waves, according to art critic Blake Gopnik.
Andy Warhol's 1961 department store window display paved the way for his first solo pop art show the following year, "Campbell's Soup Cans."
Sion Touhig/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Price of Gasoline Bloc Party

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rental-car companies crash used-car auctions to find scarce vehicles
Rental-car companies crash used-car auctions to find scarce vehicles
The human labor behind artificial intelligence
The human labor behind artificial intelligence

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
States passing anti-transgender laws could face economic backlash
States passing anti-transgender laws could face economic backlash

It’s a great day to invest in Marketplace at any level!

Donate $5/month or more today to get almost ANY thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW