Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tribes, drugmakers close in on $590 million opioid settlement
Feb 2, 2022

Tribes, drugmakers close in on $590 million opioid settlement

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five could soon become available. Facebook parent company Meta reports its earnings this morning, and we take another look as business possibilities that could exist within the "metaverse." 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available soon

by Amanda Peacher
Feb 2, 2022
As the number of vaccinated people increases, so does movement in the economy.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Big Tech is starting to invest heavily in the metaverse

by Lily Jamali
Feb 2, 2022
Competition is heating up in the fledgling space.
An immersive environment like the metaverse offers new ways to work — and purchase goods.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:27 AM PST
8:59
2:18 AM PST
7:42
2:32 AM PST
1:50
4:54 PM PST
32:43
4:18 PM PST
28:27
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Shelf Life
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks
Marketplace Tech
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks