The southern journey of Canadian potatoes to the U.S. hits a roadblock
Dec 24, 2021

The southern journey of Canadian potatoes to the U.S. hits a roadblock

Also today: We check in on the waves of COVID-triggered flight cancellations from various airlines as travelers attempt to fly for the holidays. Nashville's business district is healing from the wounds from a Christmas Day bomb that tore through it last year.

Segments From this episode

Potato wart outbreak leads to Canada stopping its spuds from heading to U.S.

by Lily Jamali
Dec 24, 2021
Every year, Canada ships enough potatoes to starch up about 9 million Americans.
A potato wart outbreak has lead to an potato export ban from the Canada to the U.S.
branex via Getty Images
Nashville's downtown is still recovering a year after a bombing rocked the area

by Damon Mitchell
Dec 24, 2021
The Christmas Day bombing impacted dozens of businesses. Some have relocated, while others are waiting for the city to rebuild.
Buildings damaged in the Christmas Day 2020 bombing stand on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. Some businesses have relocated out of the district.
Damon Mitchell/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

