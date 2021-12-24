The southern journey of Canadian potatoes to the U.S. hits a roadblock
Also today: We check in on the waves of COVID-triggered flight cancellations from various airlines as travelers attempt to fly for the holidays. Nashville's business district is healing from the wounds from a Christmas Day bomb that tore through it last year.
Segments From this episode
Potato wart outbreak leads to Canada stopping its spuds from heading to U.S.
Every year, Canada ships enough potatoes to starch up about 9 million Americans.
Nashville's downtown is still recovering a year after a bombing rocked the area
The Christmas Day bombing impacted dozens of businesses. Some have relocated, while others are waiting for the city to rebuild.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director