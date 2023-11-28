Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The hottest new concert venue near you might just be a movie theater
Nov 28, 2023

The hottest new concert venue near you might just be a movie theater

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fans exchange friendship bracelets before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film. Natasha Moustache/Getty Images
First it was Taylor Swift's Era tour film, now it's Beyoncé’s Renaissance film. We look at how movie theaters are benefiting from concert flicks.

Segments From this episode

How toy sales are faring this holiday season

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 28, 2023
During the first two years of the pandemic, toy sales in the U.S. grew by 30%. Now, they may be coming back to earth.
During the first two years of the pandemic, toy sales in the U.S. grew by 30%.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Concert films from artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé have a ripple effect

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 28, 2023
Movie theaters get a slice of profit from ticket sales, but many also capitalize on the moment with themed food, merchandise and more.
After more than a month, the Taylor Swift movie still consistently ranks in the top five for ticket sales, per Michael O’Leary at the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

i don't date losers (anymore) britta raci

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:01 AM PST
1:05
7:42 AM PST
8:29
3:08 AM PST
10:33
5:00 PM PST
15:23
Nov 27, 2023
30:28
Nov 24, 2023
17:38
Nov 23, 2023
35:07
There's a battery underneath your feet, and utilities want to use it
There's a battery underneath your feet, and utilities want to use it
What to expect from COP28, the annual U.N. climate summit
What to expect from COP28, the annual U.N. climate summit
Night School Bar offers college-level courses with a chaser
Night School Bar offers college-level courses with a chaser
Malls aren't dead. They're in transition.
Malls aren't dead. They're in transition.