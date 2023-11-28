The hottest new concert venue near you might just be a movie theater
First it was Taylor Swift's Era tour film, now it's Beyoncé’s Renaissance film. We look at how movie theaters are benefiting from concert flicks.
Segments From this episode
How toy sales are faring this holiday season
During the first two years of the pandemic, toy sales in the U.S. grew by 30%. Now, they may be coming back to earth.
Concert films from artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé have a ripple effect
Movie theaters get a slice of profit from ticket sales, but many also capitalize on the moment with themed food, merchandise and more.
