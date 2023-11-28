If you couldn’t make it to some of the biggest concerts of the year, no problem. Some of them are coming to a theater near you.

Beyoncé’s film, “Renaissance” comes out this Friday, and Taylor Swift recently announced that the “Eras Tour Concert Film” will hit a number of streaming platforms on Dec. 13.

Pamela Henson, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, didn’t make it to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” But she did make it to the “Eras Tour Concert Film.”

“Everyone was dressed up,” she said. “And some of them, you almost had to do a double take because they were exactly like the album cover — I mean to the tee.”

Henson is director of media at Marcus Theatres, which has locations in 17 states. She’s seen the “Eras Tour Concert Film” multiple times and every time she said people can barely stay in their seats.

“We don’t want people to ‘shh, be quiet and put your phone away.’ We want people to get up and dance as if they’re at the “Eras Tour” concert,” Henson said.

Marcus Theatres will also screen the Beyoncé film, with prizes for attendees who are best decked out in their best Alien Superstar looks.

Between the big screen and speakers, concert films are making going to the movies a special event, said Michael O’Leary at the National Association of Theatre Owners. “The theater’s a place where you can recreate that kind of concert-like feel.”

After more than a month, the Taylor Swift movie still consistently ranks in the top five for ticket sales, O’Leary noted. Movie theaters share those profits with distributors and filmmakers, but many also capitalize on the moment by offering fun merchandise and themed drinks. And theaters retain most of the profit from those sales.

With concert movies, theaters have the chance profit off of themed merchandise. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s really no different than if you were to go see a concert live and you see the people kind of queuing up to get a concert t-shirt or a sweatshirt,” said O’Leary.

Not every artist will draw the same kind of movie crowds as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. But, according to Daniel Loria at Boxoffice Pro, even if a lesser known artist is going on tour, it makes sense to invest a little extra to put out a film.

“And I think it redefines the potential of having on-demand, live events being recorded and remarketed down the line for a separate audience and a separate revenue for these recording artists,” he said.

That’s especially lucrative since artists earn less money from people streaming their music and more money from touring, Loria added.

Ariana Rosas contributed to this reporting.