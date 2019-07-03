Ed Sheeran — yes, that Ed Sheeran, is poised to hold the record for highest-grossing concert tour of all time. His current tour started in March of 2017. When it ends in August of this year, the tour will likely have exceeded $750 million in ticket sales, enough to hold the record.

But how does Sheeran stand out in a world with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift? Part of the answer is volume.

“Last year, Taylor [Swift] and Beyoncé played around 50 concerts. Ed played 94,” said Neil Shah, music and entertainment reporter at the Wall Street Journal. “So he’s playing double the concerts, which brings in more cash.“

That’s only part of the reason Sheeran’s concert stands at the top, which Shah details in a recent story. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with him about what separates Sheeran’s approach from the rest. To hear the interview, use the media player above.

