Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The economic — and personal — impacts of paid sick leave
May 7, 2024

The economic — and personal — impacts of paid sick leave

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tom Merton / Getty Images
In the absence of federal paid sick leave, some states work to fill the gap. Plus, a new report on the looming Social Security and Medicare budget shortfalls, and what to expect from Reddit's first earnings report since its March IPO.

Segments From this episode

Paid sick leave expands after many pandemic protections vanish

by Zach Dyer
May 7, 2024
The U.S. is among few countries that do not guarantee paid sick leave. But more states are onboard, and it may be on the ballot in others.
The U.S. is among few nations that do not guarantee paid sick leave. But many states do.
designer491/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will Reddit's IPO bet pay off?

by Savannah Maher
May 7, 2024
We’ll get quarterly results from Reddit after the bell today, the first chance to see the company's earnings since its stock market debut back in March.
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:02 AM PDT
8:09
3:00 AM PDT
33:10
2:45 AM PDT
11:19
3:39 PM PDT
16:24
3:21 PM PDT
28:41
May 6, 2024
1:05
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
Climate change is the focus in shared curriculum for business schools
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Breaking Ground
CHIPS funds are heading to Phoenix, “ground zero for the new economy”
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Israel-Hamas War
Student protestors have a long history of demanding financial divestment
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?
Could the Fed cut interest rates based on this week's economic data?