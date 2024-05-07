The economic — and personal — impacts of paid sick leave
In the absence of federal paid sick leave, some states work to fill the gap. Plus, a new report on the looming Social Security and Medicare budget shortfalls, and what to expect from Reddit's first earnings report since its March IPO.
Paid sick leave expands after many pandemic protections vanish
The U.S. is among few countries that do not guarantee paid sick leave. But more states are onboard, and it may be on the ballot in others.
Will Reddit's IPO bet pay off?
We’ll get quarterly results from Reddit after the bell today, the first chance to see the company's earnings since its stock market debut back in March.
