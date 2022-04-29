The business behind the NFL draft

The NFL Draft, full of spectacle and excitement as players were selected by their future teams, kicked off last night in Las Vegas. The event is expected to attract over 200,000 per day over the draft's three days and seven rounds. For more, we talk to Marketplace's Andy Uhler, who's on the ground in Las Vegas. After more than two years of working at home, some parents finally brought their children into the office for "Take Your Kid to Work Day."