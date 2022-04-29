The business behind the NFL draft
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The NFL Draft, full of spectacle and excitement as players were selected by their future teams, kicked off last night in Las Vegas. The event is expected to attract over 200,000 per day over the draft's three days and seven rounds. For more, we talk to Marketplace's Andy Uhler, who's on the ground in Las Vegas. After more than two years of working at home, some parents finally brought their children into the office for "Take Your Kid to Work Day."
Segments From this episode
After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?
It started in the early '90s as a way to expose girls to their parents' professions. Boys are included now, too, and some say, it needs to broaden its approach even further.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer