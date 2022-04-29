Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The business behind the NFL draft
Apr 29, 2022

The business behind the NFL draft

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The NFL Draft, full of spectacle and excitement as players were selected by their future teams, kicked off last night in Las Vegas. The event is expected to attract over 200,000 per day over the draft's three days and seven rounds. For more, we talk to Marketplace's Andy Uhler, who's on the ground in Las Vegas. After more than two years of working at home, some parents finally brought their children into the office for "Take Your Kid to Work Day."

Segments From this episode

After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 29, 2022
It started in the early '90s as a way to expose girls to their parents' professions. Boys are included now, too, and some say, it needs to broaden its approach even further.
Some parents began taking their children to work nearly 30 years ago to give them a firsthand look at their professions.
Tim Boyle/Newsmakers via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:37 AM PDT
7:33
2:29 AM PDT
8:19
3:10 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
16:45
4:18 PM PDT
27:37
Apr 22, 2022
3:20
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What Apple and Amazon earnings may be able to tell us about this economy
What Apple and Amazon earnings may be able to tell us about this economy
War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says
War in Ukraine could affect food and energy prices through 2024, World Bank says
GDP fell, but what does that really mean for the economy?
Marketplace Morning Report
GDP fell, but what does that really mean for the economy?
Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?
Can the Fed lower inflation without getting the economy into a recession?