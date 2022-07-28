The arrow of the U.S. economy is pointing to recession
GDP declined 0.9% in the three months ending in June, and what that means is up for debate. The natural gas saga between the European Union and Russia has affected German chem company BASF. We talk more about finding purpose in your work with "Severance" as a backdrop.
How natural gas cutbacks in the EU could impact U.S. farming
Natural gas is used to manufacture ammonia, which is a key ingredient in fertilizers.
More purpose, fewer silos: some keys to meaningful work
In the show "Severance," characters don't understand the point of their work. And they barely know their colleagues.
