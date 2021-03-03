Mar 3, 2021
The unmasking of Texas and Mississippi
The governors of Texas and Mississippi are ending requirements to wear masks, given a drop in COVID cases. Plus, the latest reading on the employment picture in the U.S. And, monetary policy solutions for inequality that could come from the Fed.
Segments From this episode
Texas, Mississippi lift COVID mask mandates
Texas businesses can open at 100% capacity in a week. In Mississippi, mask and distancing recommendations are now in place.
The numbers for private payroll growth in February don't look good
We'll get a better understanding of the employment situation Friday when the government's numbers are out. But this initial reading on private payrolls from ADP missed estimates. "It's certainly a disappointment for the market," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "We did see an increase in services in this report. But still, it's going to be a tough slog ahead if we don't get better job numbers going forward."
Did the Federal Reserve make economic inequality worse?
Fed watcher Karen Petrou believes so, and she says the Fed can fight inequality with targeted policies.
