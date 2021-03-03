The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of "The Uncertain Hour" here. Listen
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The unmasking of Texas and Mississippi
Mar 3, 2021

The unmasking of Texas and Mississippi

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The governors of Texas and Mississippi are ending requirements to wear masks, given a drop in COVID cases. Plus, the latest reading on the employment picture in the U.S. And, monetary policy solutions for inequality that could come from the Fed.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Texas, Mississippi lift COVID mask mandates

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 3, 2021
Texas businesses can open at 100% capacity in a week. In Mississippi, mask and distancing recommendations are now in place.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (right) issued an executive order lifting the state's mask mandate on Tuesday.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The numbers for private payroll growth in February don't look good

We'll get a better understanding of the employment situation Friday when the government's numbers are out. But this initial reading on private payrolls from ADP missed estimates. "It's certainly a disappointment for the market," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "We did see an increase in services in this report. But still, it's going to be a tough slog ahead if we don't get better job numbers going forward."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Did the Federal Reserve make economic inequality worse?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Mar 3, 2021
Fed watcher Karen Petrou believes so, and she says the Fed can fight inequality with targeted policies.
Karen Petrou, author of "Engine of Inequality," laments that investors win and savers lose. "Every time the Fed steps into the market, the markets go up. The markets run by the Fed's clock," she says.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Warning Sign Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Manufacturing is on a roll, but labor, some supplies run short
COVID-19
Manufacturing is on a roll, but labor, some supplies run short
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind
As rent comes due, millions of Americans are already thousands behind
Texas' largest power co-op files for bankruptcy
Texas' largest power co-op files for bankruptcy
You can now own "authenticated" digital artwork. Is that a good thing?
You can now own "authenticated" digital artwork. Is that a good thing?