The unmasking of Texas and Mississippi

The numbers for private payroll growth in February don't look good

We'll get a better understanding of the employment situation Friday when the government's numbers are out. But this initial reading on private payrolls from ADP missed estimates. "It's certainly a disappointment for the market," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "We did see an increase in services in this report. But still, it's going to be a tough slog ahead if we don't get better job numbers going forward."