Texas, Mississippi lift COVID mask mandates

The governors of Texas and Mississippi are ending requirements to wear masks, given a drop in COVID cases.

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer has the details. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: Let’s start with Texas.

Nancy Marshall-Genzer: In Texas, all businesses can open at 100% capacity starting March 10. The executive order does say, though, that businesses can still limit capacity or implement safety procedures at their own discretion. And if COVID hospitalization rates rise above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in a region for a week, local judges can “use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.” But they can’t punish people for refusing to wear a face mask.

Brancaccio: And Mississippi?

Marshall-Genzer: The Mississippi governor’s executive order takes effect today. It lifts the mask mandate and replaces it with recommendations that people wear masks and social distance. Mississippi businesses are supposed to make good faith efforts to follow state and federal health guidelines, encouraging employees but not customers to wear masks.

Brancaccio: A key question on this is schools.

Marshall-Genzer: Mississippi is still requiring masks in schools, except for sports practices and games. The Texas executive order says schools should follow guidance from the Texas Education Agency, and its website says schools still have to comply with the mask mandate the governor just lifted. The agency said in a statement on Tuesday that “updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week.” Some of the state’s largest school districts have announced they’ll continue requiring masks.

