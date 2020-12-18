Dec 18, 2020
Ingredients for a disorderly day on Wall Street
They include Tesla's anticipated introduction to the S&P 500 index on Monday. Plus, COVID relief package negotiations and the Federal Reserve. And, crime rates during the pandemic recession.
Segments From this episode
The stars are aligning for a volatile Friday afternoon on the stock market
There will be a lot of repositioning happening with Tesla slated to join the S&P 500 index and futures and options expiring near the end of this Friday, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "All of those things normally translate into volatility, and it's especially true when you've got one of the most talked-about stocks in America joining the S&P 500 on the next business day," Low said.
Fed pandemic lending programs a sticking point in COVID relief talks
Some Senate Republicans want a new COVID relief bill to prohibit the Fed from restarting pandemic lending programs.
Property crimes are down since the pandemic began
Crime rates usually go up when the economy is bad. But not when there's low inflation.
