Ingredients for a disorderly day on Wall Street

The stars are aligning for a volatile Friday afternoon on the stock market

There will be a lot of repositioning happening with Tesla slated to join the S&P 500 index and futures and options expiring near the end of this Friday, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "All of those things normally translate into volatility, and it's especially true when you've got one of the most talked-about stocks in America joining the S&P 500 on the next business day," Low said.