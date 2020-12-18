How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Ingredients for a disorderly day on Wall Street
Dec 18, 2020

Ingredients for a disorderly day on Wall Street

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
They include Tesla's anticipated introduction to the S&P 500 index on Monday. Plus, COVID relief package negotiations and the Federal Reserve. And, crime rates during the pandemic recession.

Segments From this episode

The stars are aligning for a volatile Friday afternoon on the stock market

There will be a lot of repositioning happening with Tesla slated to join the S&P 500 index and futures and options expiring near the end of this Friday, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. "All of those things normally translate into volatility, and it's especially true when you've got one of the most talked-about stocks in America joining the S&P 500 on the next business day," Low said.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Fed pandemic lending programs a sticking point in COVID relief talks

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 18, 2020
Some Senate Republicans want a new COVID relief bill to prohibit the Fed from restarting pandemic lending programs.
The Fed programs include Main Street business loans and purchases of corporate and municipal bonds. Pictured: Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a House committee hearing on Dec. 2, 2020.
Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Property crimes are down since the pandemic began

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 18, 2020
Crime rates usually go up when the economy is bad. But not when there's low inflation.
When things like food or gas get more expensive and people are out of work, there’s more crime. But right now? Inflation is low.
rclassenlayouts via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Lay Low Gallway Flex

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery
COVID-19
Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery
Essential worker parents struggle with remote school
Parenting in a Pandemic
Essential worker parents struggle with remote school

Freedom of the press isn’t free.

Support independent news today.

give now
How streaming systems make money
How streaming systems make money