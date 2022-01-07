Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Takeout liquor laws can set the bar for restaurants’ business during the pandemic
Jan 7, 2022

Also today: Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the release of the latest jobs data, which shows a somewhat underwhelming December. In an effort to turn things around, GameStop is about to explore the space of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Segments From this episode

Restaurants risk losing big cash if takeout liquor is off the menu

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 7, 2022
Liquor laws have historically been slow to change, but the past nearly two pandemic-years have fostered major updates.
A sign in a restaurant window advertises beer and margaritas for takeout during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

