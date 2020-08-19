Aug 19, 2020
Why some stock portfolios seem to be immune to the coronavirus
Why are investors aggressively buying stocks right now? It's in part because the returns on bonds are so low right now. Plus, the USPS and veterans. And, reimagining our world with sustainability, waste and the "circular economy" in mind.
U.S. Postal Service is a big employer of veterans
The USPS says veterans make up roughly one-sixth of its workforce.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite hit record highs Tuesday
Why would people buy stocks given the mess we remain in? Michael Hewson at CMC Markets sheds some light on the subject.
Eliminating the concept of waste from the economy
For architect William McDonough, an economy of the future is a "circular economy."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director