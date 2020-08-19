SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Why some stock portfolios seem to be immune to the coronavirus
Aug 19, 2020

Why some stock portfolios seem to be immune to the coronavirus

Why are investors aggressively buying stocks right now? It's in part because the returns on bonds are so low right now. Plus, the USPS and veterans. And, reimagining our world with sustainability, waste and the "circular economy" in mind.

U.S. Postal Service is a big employer of veterans

by Justin Ho
Aug 19, 2020
The USPS says veterans make up roughly one-sixth of its workforce.
The federal pension the USPS offers is one part of what makes the job attractive to veterans.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite hit record highs Tuesday

Why would people buy stocks given the mess we remain in? Michael Hewson at CMC Markets sheds some light on the subject.
Reimagining the Economy

Eliminating the concept of waste from the economy

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Aug 19, 2020
For architect William McDonough, an economy of the future is a "circular economy."
"If we're destroying the Earth, we have to ask ourselves, is this is our intention? And if it's not, perhaps we need a new design," architect William McDonough says.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Electricity - Instrumental Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
