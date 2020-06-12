Jun 12, 2020
Stock market turbulence returns
The stock market's biggest drop since March. A big part of the Republican National Convention is moving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida. Calls to change the measure that lets police departments get surplus military hardware and supplies.
Stories From this episode
How police departments got billions of dollars of tactical military equipment
The program that sends surplus weapons to local law enforcement has drawn criticism in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.
