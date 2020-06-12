Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Stock market turbulence returns
Jun 12, 2020

Stock market turbulence returns

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The stock market's biggest drop since March. A big part of the Republican National Convention is moving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida. Calls to change the measure that lets police departments get surplus military hardware and supplies.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

How police departments got billions of dollars of tactical military equipment

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Jun 12, 2020
The program that sends surplus weapons to local law enforcement has drawn criticism in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality.
Amid protests, some want to end the program that sends military gear to local law enforcement agencies. Above, police ride an armored vehicle on May 31 in Bellevue, Washington.
David Ryder/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director