Smart home devices have entered the mainstream chat
We also discuss what's going on with the Fed and what capital-starved small businesses are thinking about as PPP loan money starts running out.
Segments From this episode
Federal Reserve Chair Powell says economy is progressing
Jerome Powell met with policymakers earlier this week. Nancy Marshall-Genzer has details.
As PPP funds run dry, small businesses need capital
There’s still a lot of recovery to go, and financial ground to make up - for small businesses, especially, according to new analysis.
Americans added a few hundred million smart devices to their homes in 2020. And they're learning a lot about us.
There are no federal laws governing what technology companies can do with what they learn.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director