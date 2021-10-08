How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

September’s jobs report is disappointing, but there are positives to be found
Oct 8, 2021

September’s jobs report is disappointing, but there are positives to be found

Also today: The pandemic has boosted the share of young adults living with their parents. The airline industry is optimistic about the upcoming holiday travel season.

Segments From this episode

Share of young adults living with parents below 50% again, but still elevated

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 8, 2021
The rate has been rising steadily since the 1960s.
More young adults are living at home.
Getty Images
Airlines looking for a lift from holiday travel

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 8, 2021
United cites a jump in holiday searches as a reason for optimism. But consumers have been booking flights closer to travel time during the pandemic.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

