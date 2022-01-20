Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Senate Judiciary Committee targets Big Tech’s app practices
Jan 20, 2022

Senate Judiciary Committee targets Big Tech’s app practices

Also today: Rising prices haven't stopped people from buying products from big companies such as Procter & Gamble, data shows. Community colleges will be getting a billion-dollar boost from the Biden administration, so what can they do with it?

Segments From this episode

Consumer spending boosting companies like P&G despite price hikes

by Justin Ho
Jan 20, 2022
Question remains, though: When will consumers cut spending?
Even though shoppers are facing inflation at the checkout line, many are still in the position to afford name brands.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Strapped community colleges to receive additional $198 million in aid from Biden administration

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 20, 2022
Enrollment plummeted during the pandemic, which drove many would-be students to choose work – if they could find it – over their studies.
The money from the Biden administration could help students with things like child care or emergency expenses.
Brian A. Jackson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

