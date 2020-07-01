Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The strongest quarter for stocks in 20 years
Jul 1, 2020

The strongest quarter for stocks in 20 years

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The second quarter was a blockbuster for stocks. Americans remain banned from traveling to Europe. Can you care for your children while working from home? And, Florida citrus sales are up during the pandemic. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

As summer begins, ban on U.S. travel to EU nations is an economic blow

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 1, 2020
The transatlantic market is profitable for airlines, and it's a boon to other travel-related businesses.
EU nations will not open their borders to U.S. travelers. What does that mean for the American travel industry?
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Can you care for your kids while working from home? This employer says no.

by David Brancaccio , Erika Beras and Alex Schroeder
Jul 1, 2020
Florida State University has amended its policy, saying employees while on the clock at home can't also be caring for their children.
Florida State University employees won’t be allowed to watch their kids while working because public schools in the county are scheduled to open.
Mladen Sladojevic via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Florida's citrus industry has seen a sales boost during pandemic

by Verónica Zaragovia
Jul 1, 2020
Since January, the state has been promoting orange juice, using digital ads.
An orange grove in Fort Pierce, Florida, late last year.
Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference