Jul 1, 2020
The strongest quarter for stocks in 20 years
The second quarter was a blockbuster for stocks. Americans remain banned from traveling to Europe. Can you care for your children while working from home? And, Florida citrus sales are up during the pandemic.
Stories From this episode
As summer begins, ban on U.S. travel to EU nations is an economic blow
The transatlantic market is profitable for airlines, and it's a boon to other travel-related businesses.
Can you care for your kids while working from home? This employer says no.
Florida State University has amended its policy, saying employees while on the clock at home can't also be caring for their children.
Florida's citrus industry has seen a sales boost during pandemic
Since January, the state has been promoting orange juice, using digital ads.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
