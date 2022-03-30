Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia wants Europe to pay for gas in rubles. Why?
Mar 30, 2022

Russia wants Europe to pay for gas in rubles. Why?

This week, the G7 nations rejected a demand from Russian President Vladimir Putin that they pay for Russian natural gas in the country’s own currency, which is the ruble. We look into what Putin's reasoning could be, and what complications it could bring. The war in Ukraine is raising food prices, and the United Nations is warning that unless something changes, the world could be headed for the worst food crisis since World War II. The California committee on reparations for Black Americans is wading through the debate of who can actually get them.

Who should get reparations? California's task force wrestles with that question.

by Matt Levin
Mar 30, 2022
A California task force weighs which Black residents could be eligible.
Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates shakes hands with House Subcommittee Ranking Member Mike Johnson (R-LA) following a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on slavery reparations on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be formed to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
The war in Ukraine is pushing bread prices higher in the Middle East. That could lead to unrest.
Why does transit infrastructure cost so much in the U.S.?
Madeleine Albright gave women at work a model for what leadership could look like
Crypto miners use natural gas "stranded" in wells to power energy-hungry rigs