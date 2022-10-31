Russia sparks a rise in grain prices
Russia has suspended a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports out of the Black Sea. The debate over sick days has jammed up negotiations between unions and the railroad industry. Federal aid will become accessible to homeless hurricane victims.
Segments From this episode
For the first time, homeless victims of a hurricane will be eligible for federal aid
In the past, aid's been reserved for people who lose their homes, not those who've already lost them.
Railroad worker contract negotiations stall over lack of paid sick days
Unions have been pushing for as many as 15 sick days for rail workers, who currently have none.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer