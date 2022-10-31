How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia sparks a rise in grain prices
Oct 31, 2022

Russia sparks a rise in grain prices

Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
Russia has suspended a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports out of the Black Sea. The debate over sick days has jammed up negotiations between unions and the railroad industry. Federal aid will become accessible to homeless hurricane victims.

Segments From this episode

For the first time, homeless victims of a hurricane will be eligible for federal aid

by Samantha Fields
Oct 31, 2022
In the past, aid's been reserved for people who lose their homes, not those who've already lost them.
An excavator is used to clear debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 06, 2022 on San Carlos Island, Florida.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Railroad worker contract negotiations stall over lack of paid sick days

by Lily Jamali
Oct 31, 2022
Unions have been pushing for as many as 15 sick days for rail workers, who currently have none.
Railway workers walk through Union Station in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

