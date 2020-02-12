Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

I quit!

Feb 11, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,319 Episodes
Marketplace 4,034 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,741 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 168 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 33 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
Tennis baller
Feb 12, 2020

Tennis baller

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The FTC is scrutinizing tech giants' acquisitions more closely. Investors don't seem to pay be paying attention to the Democratic primaries. The House holds a hearing on diversity in banking. Tennis star Roger Federer is set to become a billionaire.

Stories From this episode

Workplace Culture

House subcommittee scrutinizes diversity at biggest banks

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 12, 2020
Reforms after the financial crisis haven't brought dramatic change.
Has Wall Street really become more diverse since the 2008 recession?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

no tears left to cry Ariana Grande

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow