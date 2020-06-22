Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Borrowing from yourself during the pandemic
Jun 22, 2020

Borrowing from yourself during the pandemic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The IRS is making more families eligible to borrow from their retirement accounts without penalty. American Airlines has been forced to raise another $3.5 billion. Why the U.S. government would sell bonds that don’t need to be paid back.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

More people are eligible to tap retirement savings without penalty

by David Brancaccio , Scott Tong and Alex Schroeder
Jun 22, 2020
The big change: If your spouse's job has been hit by COVID-19 you may be eligible to pull as much as $100,00 from retirement savings — penalty-free.
Personal finance experts are warning, however, that you should only dip into your retirement savings in the case of an emergency.
Pixabay
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why the U.S. government would sell bonds that don't need to be paid back

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Rose Conlon
Jun 22, 2020
It could help the federal government deal with the debt mountain it's amassing from COVID-19 spending.
Long-term bonds would help the Treasury borrow while locking in the current low interest rates.
Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Ketchup Song (Aserejé) - Spanish Version Las Ketchup

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director