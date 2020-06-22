Jun 22, 2020
Borrowing from yourself during the pandemic
The IRS is making more families eligible to borrow from their retirement accounts without penalty. American Airlines has been forced to raise another $3.5 billion. Why the U.S. government would sell bonds that don’t need to be paid back.
Stories From this episode
More people are eligible to tap retirement savings without penalty
The big change: If your spouse's job has been hit by COVID-19 you may be eligible to pull as much as $100,00 from retirement savings — penalty-free.
SUBSCRIBE
Why the U.S. government would sell bonds that don't need to be paid back
It could help the federal government deal with the debt mountain it's amassing from COVID-19 spending.
