Report ties Big Tech’s big savings to climate change

A recent report shows that tech companies – many who have been at the forefront of climate action – could actually be aiding the expansion of the fossil fuel industry through their significant bank deposits. Bill McKibben, a longtime environmental activist and founder of the new climate advocacy group Third Act, helps us dive into what this means. President Biden is officially supporting a three-month suspension of the federal fuel tax to ease the pain at the pump. A group of renewable energy developers is ready to buy $6 billion in solar panels ... if they're American made.