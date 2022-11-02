Report shines light on racial inequality in home appraisals
The report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency also shows that the trend is growing. Also, car prices that shot up drastically during the pandemic are starting to come down … just a bit. Then, we check in on the “care economy” and discuss what can help it.
Segments From this episode
New car buyers are finally getting a break
Those prices that spiked because of supply chain issues are starting to come down ... just a bit.
We should care about the troubled "care economy"
Caregivers are often referred to as "the workforce behind the workforce." So why is there so little support for the providers?
