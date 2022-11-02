How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Report shines light on racial inequality in home appraisals
Nov 2, 2022

Report shines light on racial inequality in home appraisals

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency also shows that the trend is growing. Also, car prices that shot up drastically during the pandemic are starting to come down … just a bit. Then, we check in on the “care economy” and discuss what can help it.

New car buyers are finally getting a break

by Lily Jamali
Nov 2, 2022
Those prices that spiked because of supply chain issues are starting to come down ... just a bit.
Used cars for sale are displayed on the sales lot at K&L Auto Expert in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
We should care about the troubled "care economy"

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 2, 2022
Caregivers are often referred to as "the workforce behind the workforce." So why is there so little support for the providers?
The "care economy" is a crucial, yet severely undervalued, part of our economy, Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell argues. Above, an empty kindergarten classroom.
Getty Images
