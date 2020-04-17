As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 17, 2020
Paying partial rent during the crisis
This month, 84% of apartment dwellers paid rent by April 12. But not everyone could pay all of it. The stock market is buoyed by some health care news. The president of the Philadelphia Fed offers some insight.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Renters, landlords seek middle ground as tenants struggle with payments
With lost income due to the COVID-19 slowdown, many renters can't pay in full.
COVID-19
Philadelphia Fed president on reopening the economy: "It’s going to take some time"
Don’t expect an immediate economic rebound, Patrick Harker says.
