Paying partial rent during the crisis
Apr 17, 2020

Paying partial rent during the crisis

This month, 84% of apartment dwellers paid rent by April 12. But not everyone could pay all of it. The stock market is buoyed by some health care news. The president of the Philadelphia Fed offers some insight.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Renters, landlords seek middle ground as tenants struggle with payments

by Amy Scott
Apr 17, 2020
With lost income due to the COVID-19 slowdown, many renters can't pay in full.
The percentage of apartment dwellers paying rent is up this week. But many can't pay in full.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Philadelphia Fed president on reopening the economy: "It’s going to take some time"

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 17, 2020
Don’t expect an immediate economic rebound, Patrick Harker says.
A couple wearing masks crosses the almost deserted Times Square on April 13, 2020 in New York City.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Move On The Bamboos, Paul Mac Innes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
