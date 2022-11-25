How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Remote work helps soothe the pain of holiday travel
Remote work helps soothe the pain of holiday travel

Scott Olson/Getty Images
The week of Thanksgiving is typically the busiest in terms of travel, but remote work has found ways to take the pressure off. Then, we look into the importance of the final two months of the year when it comes to holiday retail. Also, we speak to a New York Times reporter about a special way countries are fighting both debt and climate change.

How remote work is easing the Thanksgiving travel crush

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 25, 2022
Those with the flexibility to travel ahead of peak times have been rewarded with lower prices for flights.
While Thanksgiving travel is typically concentrated close to the holiday, remote work allowed travelers to spread out their flights this year, easing strain on the airline industry.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
For some countries, blue bonds offer a way to refinance debt while fighting climate change

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Nov 25, 2022
Blue bonds, or debt-for-nature-swaps, are helping developing nations refinance their debt while conserving their oceans.
Blue bonds are one way countries can battle debt while looking out for the world's oceans.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

