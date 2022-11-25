How remote work is easing the Thanksgiving travel crush

Thanksgiving week is traditionally the biggest travel week of the year. And experts say this year’s holiday might be the busiest since the start of the pandemic. But to the relief of both the travel industry and travelers, the popularity of remote work may have taken some of the pressure off.

The travel rush typically unfolds over a brief but intense period, usually Tuesday through Sunday.

“What we’re seeing this year is the peak actually started, if you will, last Friday,” said Robert Mann, an airline industry analyst. Because some people can now work remotely, he said, they’re choosing to fly earlier to either spend more time at their destination or save money.

Hayley Berg, an economist at the travel app Hopper, said Thanksgiving flight prices were up 30% this year. But travelers who had more flexibility saved, on average, $100 per ticket.

“It also saves some stress of those long lines and really busy days,” Berg said.

Which in turn helps airlines that are facing shortages of pilots and other workers.

“Having demand spread out over more days does allow airlines and airports to better manage staffing, keep up with the networks that they’re flying,” she said.

And manage flight delays that can snowball into bigger disruptions. Berg said it doesn’t mean you won’t come across any hiccups while traveling. But it could have been worse.