How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Recession worries have Big Tech giants slipping
Oct 26, 2022

Recession worries have Big Tech giants slipping

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Alphabet, Microsoft and Spotify are reporting declines in profit and ad sales growth. For our election-oriented coverage in Texas, we look at how redistricting affects the money dynamics for candidates. There's a lower percentage of households with no checking or savings accounts with banks.

Segments From this episode

Texas redistricting changes how congressional candidates allocate money

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 26, 2022
Some congressional candidates are doubling down on campaign spending to win over new districts.
"We’re running a full campaign like we did the very first time," says Vicente Gonzalez, who campaigned at an event in Harlingen, Texas, above. "We’ve knocked on over 145,000 doors.”
Nancy Marshall Genzer/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 AM PDT
8:32
2:56 AM PDT
6:59
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
3:52 PM PDT
27:27
Oct 25, 2022
34:52
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
3:00 AM PDT
33:39
Wall Street widened the racial wealth gap. Can big banks help bridge it?
Shelf Life
Wall Street widened the racial wealth gap. Can big banks help bridge it?
Some signs that rents may be moderating after an up-and-down ride
Some signs that rents may be moderating after an up-and-down ride
New pay transparency laws mean companies will have to account for disparities
New pay transparency laws mean companies will have to account for disparities
Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps
Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps