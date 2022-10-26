Recession worries have Big Tech giants slipping
Alphabet, Microsoft and Spotify are reporting declines in profit and ad sales growth. For our election-oriented coverage in Texas, we look at how redistricting affects the money dynamics for candidates. There's a lower percentage of households with no checking or savings accounts with banks.
Texas redistricting changes how congressional candidates allocate money
Some congressional candidates are doubling down on campaign spending to win over new districts.
