Reasons to be reluctant to go back to the office
Jun 8, 2021

Reasons to be reluctant to go back to the office

For many Black workers, there are particular concerns about going back to inequitable workplaces. Plus, the U.S. has recovered some of the ransom paid to those who carried out the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. And, keeping an eye on the price of oil and whether increased demand will push it to $100 per barrel.

U.S. recovers more than $2 million in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The BBC's Gordon Corera has more.
Some traders bet on oil hitting $100 per barrel as economies thaw

by Scott Tong
Jun 8, 2021
Demand is picking up as more and more people resume their normal lives after vaccination.
With more people on the move as economies reopen, oil prices will keep going up if demand outraces supply.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

For many Black employees, working from home can provide relief from inequitable workplaces

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 8, 2021
Working from home can give Black workers a break from microaggressions, but it can also cut them off from their peers.
Remote work gives Black employees more distance from the microaggressions and discrimination they might experience in the workplace.
recep-bg via Getty Images
