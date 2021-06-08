Jun 8, 2021
Reasons to be reluctant to go back to the office
For many Black workers, there are particular concerns about going back to inequitable workplaces. Plus, the U.S. has recovered some of the ransom paid to those who carried out the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. And, keeping an eye on the price of oil and whether increased demand will push it to $100 per barrel.
Segments From this episode
U.S. recovers more than $2 million in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
The BBC's Gordon Corera has more.
Some traders bet on oil hitting $100 per barrel as economies thaw
Demand is picking up as more and more people resume their normal lives after vaccination.
For many Black employees, working from home can provide relief from inequitable workplaces
Working from home can give Black workers a break from microaggressions, but it can also cut them off from their peers.
