Quebec is about to give a tax on the unvaccinated a shot
Jan 14, 2022

Also today: The Biden administration is rolling out billions for bridge replacement and repair. We check in with some retailers to see if they've been able to keep up with demand as government data on retail sales emerges.

Segments From this episode

Quebec, suffering Canada's highest COVID deaths, will tax the unvaccinated

by Lily Jamali
Jan 14, 2022
Strains on ICUs across the province are behind the provincial government's decision.
A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Quebec. The province is planning to impose a tax on the unvaccinated.
Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

