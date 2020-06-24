Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

A clearer picture on who got PPP loans
Jun 24, 2020

A clearer picture on who got PPP loans

Who got Paycheck Protection loans? New research suggests those who got the most may have needed it the least. Plus, a cautious mood among stock investors with COVID-19 spikes. And, the child care industry's dire need for financial help.

COVID-19

Child care, an industry struggling even before COVID-19, now in dire need

by Erika Beras
Jun 24, 2020
About 350,000 child care workers are currently out of a job.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
