Population growth is shrinking. What’s to be done?
May 19, 2021

Population growth is shrinking. What's to be done?

Also, vaccinated travelers could be welcome in Europe. Susan Schmidt talks inflation with us.

Segments From this episode

How serious is our declining population growth problem?

by Chris Farrell and Daniel Shin
May 19, 2021
The implications of a shrinking population on our economic growth are potentially big, but Marketplace senior economic contributor Chris Farrell thinks there's some solutions to tap.
Embracing technology during the pandemic could help, says Chris Farrell.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
