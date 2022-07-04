Poll: Americans don’t agree on how to fight inflation, nor do they trust the government to figure it out
Those are the larger takes from the survey from the McCourtney Institute for Democracy. For more, we spoke with Eric Plutzer, a political science professor at Pennsylvania State University and director of polling at the McCourtney Institute. Fears of wildfires have ignited a run on "safe and sane" fireworks. The BBC reports on a conference dedicated to the rebuilding of Ukraine.
Segments From this episode
Concerns about wildfires drive sales of "safe and sane" fireworks
But even these ground-based varieties come with risks.
There's little public consensus on how to tackle inflation, new poll shows
The public is "at odds with expert opinion and traditional policymaking," says Eric Plutzer of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy.
