Poll: Americans don’t agree on how to fight inflation, nor do they trust the government to figure it out
Jul 4, 2022

Poll: Americans don't agree on how to fight inflation, nor do they trust the government to figure it out

Those are the larger takes from the survey from the McCourtney Institute for Democracy. For more, we spoke with Eric Plutzer, a political science professor at Pennsylvania State University and director of polling at the McCourtney Institute. Fears of wildfires have ignited a run on "safe and sane" fireworks. The BBC reports on a conference dedicated to the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Segments From this episode

Concerns about wildfires drive sales of "safe and sane" fireworks

by Andy Uhler
Jul 4, 2022
But even these ground-based varieties come with risks.
The term "safe and sane” refers to fireworks that are considered less likely to cause injury or start fires.
Saul Loeb/Getty Images
There's little public consensus on how to tackle inflation, new poll shows

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Jul 4, 2022
The public is "at odds with expert opinion and traditional policymaking," says Eric Plutzer of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy.
When pressed about fighting inflation, survey participants say they want to hold the line on prices for essentials, says Eric Plutzer of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy. But "those policies require the Congress and the president to work together."
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

