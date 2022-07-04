Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Concerns about wildfires drive sales of “safe and sane” fireworks

Andy Uhler Jul 4, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The term "safe and sane” refers to fireworks that are considered less likely to cause injury or start fires. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Concerns about wildfires drive sales of “safe and sane” fireworks

Andy Uhler Jul 4, 2022
Heard on:
The term "safe and sane” refers to fireworks that are considered less likely to cause injury or start fires. Saul Loeb/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Massachusetts is the only state where you can’t legally buy consumer fireworks, despite the Independence Day tradition.

But a number of states, counties and cities are limiting what you can buy to “safe and sane” fireworks — in other words, those that don’t leave the ground. Those fireworks have been penetrating the market as wildfires become more prevalent and devastating.

The term “safe and sane” was popularized in the 1950s and ’60s to describe fireworks that were thought less likely to cause injury or start fires.

“Fountains, cones, whistler products, snake products,” said James Fuller, a fireworks safety expert at TNT Fireworks. He said what actually qualifies as safe and sane varies by location.

That category has grown popular amid wildfire concerns and for customers who are dealing with inflation, Fuller added. “They’re far, far cheaper devices, so your dollar for value goes a lot further.”

That said, traditional products still make up the majority of sales for fireworks companies like TNT.

Now, those safe and sane products “may be safer, but it’s still playing with fire,” said Jennifer Balch, a fire scientist at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

She co-authored a study that found that 7,000 fires were started on July Fourth between 1992 and 2015.

“I really do think now’s the time to think about different ways to celebrate that don’t carry the risk of starting a wildfire.”

Her suggestion: a laser light show.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 AM PDT
7:41
2:30 AM PDT
10:44
Jul 1, 2022
1:50
Jul 1, 2022
20:04
Jul 1, 2022
27:05
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street
Marketplace Morning Report
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street