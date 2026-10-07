AI spending takes center stage ahead of midterms

OpenAI President Greg Brockman and his wife recently backed out of a planned $25 million donation to Leading the Future, an artificial intelligence-focused political action committee.

Brockman said the PAC had become a “distraction” at OpenAI. But only after the executive had already given an initial $25 million.

AI-focused PACs are spending big to shape competing visions for AI policy in the midterm elections.

Brendan Glavin, Director of Insights at OpenSecrets, explains how these PACS are looking to influence elections this year.

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OpenAI Executive Backs Out of Second $25 Million Donation to A.I. Super PAC — from the New York Times

OpenAI and Anthropic execs donate millions to political causes. One billionaire stands apart — from the San Francisco Chronicle