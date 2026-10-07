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Oct 7, 2026

How's the stock market doing, minus AI?

Tech success is obscuring strife in other parts of the stock market. Plus: Auto loan delinquencies, yield curves, and the AI supply chain

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How's the stock market doing, minus AI?
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How's the stock market doing, minus AI?