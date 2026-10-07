How's the stock market doing, minus AI?

Tech success is obscuring strife in other parts of the stock market. Plus: Auto loan delinquencies, yield curves, and the AI supply chain
The S&P 500 hit a record high Tuesday. Take out the AI and tech firms, though, and things look less sunny.
Third-quarter earnings kick off next week with major financial institutions leading the way, followed by consumer staples companies like Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Kraft Heinz.
The AI supply chain is full of mixed incentives, according to researcher David G. Widder. He’s not optimistic that the companies in charge of it will police themselves.
“A yield curve is really how the market is expecting Federal Reserve policy rates to evolve over time,” said Meghan Swiber at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
An increasing number of auto loans are several months past due. That’s a sign that people who are already struggling with the higher cost of living are falling further behind.