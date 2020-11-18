Markets are increasingly confident that smaller companies will survive with continued positive COVID-19 vaccine news

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says "small companies now have a better lifeline going forward" with the arrival of positive clinical study results for vaccine candidates. There are, however, strong headwinds that the U.S. economy still faces. Part of that is the uncertainty of when we'll see more pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The "bumpy" presidential transition process means "we aren't clear on how fiscal stimulus is going to roll out going forward."