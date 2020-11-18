Nov 18, 2020
Vaccine news continues to boost health and business prospects
Pfizer says it has the final data showing its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing infection. Plus, the Senate blocks Judy Shelton's Fed nomination. And, how Hawaii is allowing visitors that don't have to quarantine in order to help tourism.
Markets are increasingly confident that smaller companies will survive with continued positive COVID-19 vaccine news
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says "small companies now have a better lifeline going forward" with the arrival of positive clinical study results for vaccine candidates. There are, however, strong headwinds that the U.S. economy still faces. Part of that is the uncertainty of when we'll see more pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The "bumpy" presidential transition process means "we aren't clear on how fiscal stimulus is going to roll out going forward."
Senate blocks Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton
It seems that Shelton's chances at joining the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors are narrowing.
With an economy dependent on tourism, Hawaii tries to encourage visitors
The state has dialed back mandatory quarantines for visitors if they test negative for COVID-19.
