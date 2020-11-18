Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Vaccine news continues to boost health and business prospects
Nov 18, 2020

Vaccine news continues to boost health and business prospects

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pfizer says it has the final data showing its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing infection. Plus, the Senate blocks Judy Shelton's Fed nomination. And, how Hawaii is allowing visitors that don't have to quarantine in order to help tourism.

Segments From this episode

Markets are increasingly confident that smaller companies will survive with continued positive COVID-19 vaccine news

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, says "small companies now have a better lifeline going forward" with the arrival of positive clinical study results for vaccine candidates. There are, however, strong headwinds that the U.S. economy still faces. Part of that is the uncertainty of when we'll see more pandemic relief aid from the federal government. The "bumpy" presidential transition process means "we aren't clear on how fiscal stimulus is going to roll out going forward."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Senate blocks Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton

by David Brancaccio , Jasmine Garsd and Alex Schroeder
Nov 18, 2020
It seems that Shelton's chances at joining the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors are narrowing.
Judy Shelton, nominee for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

With an economy dependent on tourism, Hawaii tries to encourage visitors

by Ryan Finnerty
Nov 18, 2020
The state has dialed back mandatory quarantines for visitors if they test negative for COVID-19.
Hawaiian Airlines jets outside Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Hawaii has seen a more than 90% reduction in the number of arriving air travelers since the start of the pandemic.
Ryan Finnerty
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Real Scared Copy

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
COVID-19
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses
Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?
COVID-19
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?