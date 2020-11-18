Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Senate blocks Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton

David Brancaccio, Jasmine Garsd, and Alex Schroeder Nov 18, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Judy Shelton, nominee for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Senate blocks Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton

David Brancaccio, Jasmine Garsd, and Alex Schroeder Nov 18, 2020
Judy Shelton, nominee for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors was blocked in the Senate Tuesday. Shelton was nominated by President Donald Trump and has gotten attention for her controversial economic views.

Marketplace’s Jasmine Garsd spoke about this with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Jasmine, first of all, why has Shelton been characterized as controversial?

Jasmine Garsd: Shelton called for a return to the gold standard, which the U.S. abandoned in 1971. Also, she has been seen as a President Trump loyalist outspoken against the Fed. There was concern that she would bring politics into Fed decisions. So a few Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted against her.

Brancaccio: What happened yesterday?

Garsd: In addition to a handful of Republicans not voting for her, two Republicans, Sen. Rick Scott from Florida and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, are in quarantine, so they couldn’t even attend the vote.

Brancaccio: What happens next?

Garsd: Well, the Thanksgiving recess is coming up. It’s not clear if the senators who were quarantining will be able to come back before that for another vote. Other Republicans seem to feel lukewarm about Shelton. And Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say she’s a threat to our economic recovery. So it seems her chances are narrowing.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
COVID-19
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses
Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?
COVID-19
How might COVID-19 vaccine makers compete in the marketplace?